Wednesday, April 22, 2015
AAAS 2015
Another year, another round of elections to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences that includes no political theorists. I'm not sure any theorist has been elected from within political science in the past six years. (There have been people elected from within philosophy, history, or law who are also political theorists.) That also means another year in which Michael Walzer in particular hasn't been elected. In the empirical fields we're starting to see a generation change in the people who are elected: PhDs in the 1990s are starting to turn up. In political theory, I don't immediately see anyone with a PhD after 1980, and there are still conspicuous omissions that ought to be rectified from the generation before that.
