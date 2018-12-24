What I've been up to, 2018

Beyond that I have mostly been working on my next book, Justice in Babylon.
New academic publications:
"Political Libertarianism," in M. Todd Henderson, ed., The Cambridge Handbook of Classical Liberal Thought, Cambridge University Press.
"'Less Than We Think': Politics Without Guarantees," part of a symposium on Teresa Bejan's Mere Civility
Named lectures:
Johan de Beus Lecture, University of Amsterdam, November 19 2018: "Justice In Babylon."
Saurman Distinguished Lecture, San Jose State University, February 28, 2018: "Black Liberty Matters."
Public commentary and online writings:
"'Make America Free Again' Isn't Trump's Agenda," Cato Unbound, December 21, 2018
"Populism's Dangerous Companions," Cato Unbound, December 14, 2018
"The Democrats' Best Response to Republican Power Grabs." The New York Times, December 11, 2018
"Winning Isn't Everything," Niskanen, October 11, 2018. Reprinted in Salon.
"Law and Border," Niskanen, July 25 2018. reprinted in Salon.
"Who's Afraid of Judith Shklar? Foreign Policy, July 2018
"Does Liberalism Require the Right Kind of Religion?" Online Library of Liberty, May 7, 2018
"The Weight of the Words," Niskanen, February 7 2018
Audio and video:
August 2018: "The Evolution of the Ideas of Liberty," Cato University/ C-SPAN 3
August 2018: "Libertarian Conceptions of Order," Cato University
August 2018: "Peace and Toleration," Cato University
August 2018: "Ethics forward" podcast with Avery Kolers (Philosophy, Louisville): Multicultural manners
September 7, 2018: Shawn Apel, CBC Radio Noon, On Steve Bannon, and the anonymous op-ed from within the Trump administration.
New entries published online-first at The Oxford Handbook of Classics in Contemporary Political Theory which I am editing
Emily Nacol on JGA Pocock, The Machiavellian Moment
Eric Schliesser on Jon Elster, Sour Grapes
Finally, three of my former advisees (at various stages) began new tenure-track appointments this year:
Guillaume Bogiaris, University of West Alabama
Mara Marin, University of Victoria
Briana McGinnis, College of Charleston